Menu
Search
Subscribe
Health news

UNICEF presents health supplies, equipment to Borno

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 16, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Thursday presented health supplies and equipment worth over 300,000 dollars to Borno government.

Presenting the items, the Chief of UNICEF Field Office in Maiduguri, Ms Phuong Nguyen, said the gesture would enhance access to quality healthcare service delivery at the grassroots.

“This particular intervention is also supportive of all other health and nutrition services that we have been providing.

“We want to make sure that these supplies will support all the health clinics across Borno State.

“We want to build the capacity of the Ministry of Health and Primary Health Care Development Agency, to equip these facilities at the community level so that we don’t have vulnerable women and children traveling long distances to access quality healthcare services,” Nguyen said.

She UN agency provided had provided intervention worth 250,000 dollars last year, adding that it would soon inaugurate a primary healthcare facility at the Hajj Camp area of Maiduguri.

“So, this is a layer of additional support to improve healthcare and nutrition services.

“Very soon we will inaugurate the primary healthcare facility in Hajj camp that we have constructed as well as handover enough essential supply worth 15,000 dollars,

“UNICEF believes in the government of Borno state alongside our donors, we want to help you to help the women and children of the state,” she said.

Responding, the Borno Commissioner for Health, Prof. Baba Gana, lauded the gesture, adding it would impact positively on the lives of the people in the state.

While assuring sustained partnership with UNICEF, Gana reitrated government commitment to improved healthcare service delivery.

He said the state government allocated over 15 per cent of this year’s budget to health in line with Abuja Declaration.

“We are grateful to UNICEF and other donors, and can assure you of judicious use of the facilities,” Gana said. NAN

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Cross River civil servants protest over unpaid salaries
Next article
Police arrests man for killing his neighbour over goat in Ogun State
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Police arrests man for killing his neighbour over goat in Ogun State

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Police Command in Ogun State have...

Cross River civil servants protest over unpaid salaries

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Several civil servants in Cross River...

“My parents left me and ran away – Timi Dakolo

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has revealed ...

Popular Nigerian Singer, Mish is Dead

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Singer Michael Aniekeme Meshach, popularly...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Police arrests man for killing his neighbour over goat in Ogun State

CrimeWatch 0
February 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Police Command in Ogun State have...

Cross River civil servants protest over unpaid salaries

Nigeria Metro News 0
February 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Several civil servants in Cross River...

“My parents left me and ran away – Timi Dakolo

Entertainment 0
February 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has revealed ...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com