UNICEF presents health supplies, equipment to Borno

February 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Thursday presented health supplies and equipment worth over 300,000 dollars to Borno government.

Presenting the items, the Chief of UNICEF Field Office in Maiduguri, Ms Phuong Nguyen, said the gesture would enhance access to quality healthcare service delivery at the grassroots.

“This particular intervention is also supportive of all other health and nutrition services that we have been providing.

“We want to make sure that these supplies will support all the health clinics across Borno State.

“We want to build the capacity of the Ministry of Health and Primary Health Care Development Agency, to equip these facilities at the community level so that we don’t have vulnerable women and children traveling long distances to access quality healthcare services,” Nguyen said.

She UN agency provided had provided intervention worth 250,000 dollars last year, adding that it would soon inaugurate a primary healthcare facility at the Hajj Camp area of Maiduguri.

“So, this is a layer of additional support to improve healthcare and nutrition services.

“Very soon we will inaugurate the primary healthcare facility in Hajj camp that we have constructed as well as handover enough essential supply worth 15,000 dollars,

“UNICEF believes in the government of Borno state alongside our donors, we want to help you to help the women and children of the state,” she said.

Responding, the Borno Commissioner for Health, Prof. Baba Gana, lauded the gesture, adding it would impact positively on the lives of the people in the state.

While assuring sustained partnership with UNICEF, Gana reitrated government commitment to improved healthcare service delivery.

He said the state government allocated over 15 per cent of this year’s budget to health in line with Abuja Declaration.

“We are grateful to UNICEF and other donors, and can assure you of judicious use of the facilities,” Gana said. NAN

