Tinubu’s Economic Reforms Come Too Late for Struggling Investors

President Bola Tinubu has embarked on rapid economic reforms in Nigeria. However, for certain multinational corporations enduring over a decade of economic turmoil, these changes have arrived too late.

Procter & Gamble, GSK, Sanofi, and Bayer—some of the world’s largest consumer companies—are withdrawing, transferring the operational risks in Africa’s most populous nation to entities with no direct ties to their headquarters apart from import rights.

Operating profitably in the West African economy poses significant challenges for foreign conglomerates.

They face the burden of paying in hard currency for imports while selling products in a depreciating local currency, leading to dwindling profit margins. Moreover, factors like the lack of a reliable electricity grid, congested ports, numerous taxes, and inconsistent policies further dim the allure of accessing a potential market of over 200 million people.

The departure of these firms constitutes a setback for Tinubu, who demonstrated political courage by reducing fuel subsidies and allowing the naira to approach its true value.

Nevertheless, there are more challenges ahead, making investors understandably cautious. Antony Goldman, a seasoned Nigeria observer from the political risk group Promedia Consulting, aptly summarizes the situation by highlighting the irony of consumer goods companies leaving a nation with Africa’s largest population. He emphasizes that Nigeria must provide not just opportunities but also a reduction in bureaucratic hurdles to attract and retain investors.

