Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Tinubu appoints son-in-law, Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo, as CEO of Federal Housing Authority

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 16, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of his son-in-law, Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Federal Housing Authority (FHA).

Ojo, a former member of the house of representatives, is married to Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, a daughter of the president.

Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesperson, said in a statement on Thursday that Tinubu also appointed Mathias Terwase Byuan as the executive director (housing finance & accounts); Umar Dankane Abdullahi as executive director (business development); Oluremi Omowaiye as executive director (project implementation) and Ezekiel Nya-Etok as executive director (business development and portfolios), as members of the management of FHA.

Ngelale said the president appointed Shehu Usman Osidi as the CEO of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN).

The president also appointed Ibidapo Odojukan as executive director (finance and corporate services), Muhammad Sani Abdu as executive director (loans and mortgage Services), and Chinenye Anosike as executive director (business development and portfolios) to the management team of the FMBN.

The statement reads: “As part of a holistic approach to repositioning the national housing and urban development sector to meet the present and future needs of Nigerian families nationwide, President Bola Tinubu has approved the reconstitution of the executive management teams of parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development:

“Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN):

(1) Managing Director / CEO — Mr. Shehu Usman Osidi

(2) Executive Director (Finance & Corporate Services) — Mr. Ibidapo Odojukan

(3) Executive Director (Loans & Mortgage Services) — Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdu

(4) Executive Director (Business Development & Portfolios) — Ms. Chinenye Anosike

“Federal Housing Authority (FHA):

(1) Managing Director / CEO — Hon. Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo

(2) Executive Director (Housing Finance & Accounts) — Mr. Mathias Terwase Byuan

(3) Executive Director (Business Development) — Mr. Umar Dankane Abdullahi

(4) Executive Director (Project Implementation) — Engr. Oluremi Omowaiye

(5) Executive Director (Estate Services) — Arc. Ezekiel Nya-Etok

“New FMBN CEO, Shehu Osidi, is a banker with over 30 years of work experience, including 13 years of experience in mortgage banking. He is an alumnus of Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government as well as the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Housing Finance.

“New FHA CEO, Oyetunde Ojo, is a former Member of the House of Representatives with over a decade of work experience in the housing and hospitality industries. He holds a Master’s degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from the University of Greenwich, United Kingdom.

“In view of President Bola Tinubu’s historic approval of the establishment of Building Materials Hubs across all six of the nation’s geo-political zones; financing and establishment of a National Social Housing Fund for low-income and vulnerable groups, and land reforms to collaboratively streamline access to land across all states and unlock nearly $300 billion of dead capital in the sector, his expectations are high that the above-named appointees will hit the ground running in the delivery of affordable housing for millions of Nigerians in need, while providing millions of new job opportunities for Nigeria’s talented youth population presently searching for work.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Bandits invade mosque, kill three, abduct several others in Katsina
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Bandits invade mosque, kill three, abduct several others in Katsina

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least three people were killed...

Stock Market Closes Bullish, All Share Index grows by 0.58%

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Thursday...

Crypto Market Shaken by CPI Surge: Bitcoin Dips Amidst Sell-Off

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Cryptocurrencies experienced a downturn on Tuesday amid a broader...

Heineken’s Profit Forecast Disappoints Investors As Shares Drop 6.5%

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
LONDON, Feb 14 - Heineken (HEIN.AS) delivered a...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Bandits invade mosque, kill three, abduct several others in Katsina

Security News 0
February 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least three people were killed...

Stock Market Closes Bullish, All Share Index grows by 0.58%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
February 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Thursday...

Crypto Market Shaken by CPI Surge: Bitcoin Dips Amidst Sell-Off

Cryptocurrency 0
Cryptocurrencies experienced a downturn on Tuesday amid a broader...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com