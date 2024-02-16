Stock Market Closes Bullish, All Share Index grows by 0.58%

February 16, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Thursday closed bullish as the All Share Index grew by 0.58% to close at 104,100.00 points from the previous close of 103,498.28 points.

The Market Capitalisation grew by 0.58% to close at N56.962 trillion from the previous close of N56.633 trillion, thereby adding N329 billion.

An aggregate of 284.5 million units of shares were traded in 8,168 deals, valued at N6.9 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 24 equities emerged as gainers against 26 that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

University Press led other gainers with 9.96% growth to close at N2.87 from the previous close of N2.61.

JULI, Mutual Benefits and DAAR Communication among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.84%, 9.37% and 8.82% respectively.

Percentage Losers

UNILEVER led other price decliners as it shed 9.80% of its share price to close at N16.10 from the previous close of N17.85.

Julius Berger and MARISON among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.64% and 9.60% respectively.

Volume Drivers

GTCO traded about 56.6 million units of its shares in 326 deals, valued at N2.2 billion.

TRANSCORP traded about 33 million units of its shares in 543 deals, valued at N418 million.

UBA traded about 18.5 million units of its shares in 346 deals, valued at N453 million

(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...