News Analysis

Shell Commits to Extending Operational Life of Bonga Deepwater Project in Nigeria

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

In IBADAN, Nigeria, Royal Dutch Shell PLC announced its commitment to prolonging the operational life of Bonga, its pioneering deepwater project in Nigeria. The company stated its intent to extend the life of the Bonga Floating, Production, Storage, Offloading vessel by another 15 years, allowing it to handle increased production from Nigeria’s initial deep-water development, which commenced operations in November 2005.

Elohor Aiboni, managing director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production, emphasized the significance of the Bonga Main Life Extension Project amidst the company’s exploration of opportunities in deepwater, gas, and renewables within Nigeria. With over 60 years of oil and gas production pioneering in the region, Shell remains dedicated to enhancing its diverse portfolio in Nigeria.

Aiboni highlighted Shell’s ongoing commitment to developing various projects slated for short, medium, and long-term operation, supported by favorable fiscal and regulatory frameworks. Bonga, which reached the milestone of producing its 1 billionth barrel of oil last year, continues to be a focal point, with increased efforts by SNEPCo for additional volumes from existing assets, along with forthcoming projects set to come online in 2024 and beyond.

Furthermore, Aiboni underscored additional opportunities in deepwater, such as the Bonga North, Bonga South-West, and Nnwa Doro projects. SNEPCo is collaborating closely with the Nigerian government and partners to drive these initiatives forward, marking significant strides in Nigeria’s energy landscape.

