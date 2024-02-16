Security Forces Capture Notorious Bandit, Kachillaha Black

February 16, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Security forces have apprehended a notorious bandit, Kachillaha Duna, aka Kachillaha Black, in Sokoto.

Kachillaha Black is said to be one of Bello Turji’s top commanders.

Bello Turji’s gang has been responsible for the high-level kidnappings in Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and other northern states.

According to a video shared on X (Twitter) by one Musa, and seen by our reporter on Thursday, Kachillaha Black was arrested in a coordinated operation by security forces in the region.

The seized items included magazines, ammunition, cash, a Walth handgun, a handbag, a mobile phone, eyeglasses, and charms.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...