Security Forces Capture Notorious Bandit, Kachillaha Black

February 16, 2024.
Azonuchechi Chukwu.
Security forces have apprehended a notorious bandit, Kachillaha Duna, aka Kachillaha Black, in Sokoto.
Kachillaha Black is said to be one of Bello Turji’s top commanders.
Bello Turji’s gang has been responsible for the high-level kidnappings in Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and other northern states.
According to a video shared on X (Twitter) by one Musa, and seen by our reporter on Thursday, Kachillaha Black was arrested in a coordinated operation by security forces in the region.
The seized items included magazines, ammunition, cash, a Walth handgun, a handbag, a mobile phone, eyeglasses, and charms.