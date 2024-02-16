Menu
Pension & Retirement

Sanwo-Olu Allocates N3.1 Billion to 1,013 Retirees

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

…Promises More Support

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State brought joy to pensioners on Friday as he disbursed N3.1 billion to 1,013 dedicated retirees, acknowledging their unwavering commitment to the state’s service. Speaking at the 103rd Batch Retirement Bond Certificate Presentation Ceremony held at Anchor Events Centre, Agidingbi, Lagos, the Governor emphasized his administration’s steadfast dedication to the welfare of both active workers and retirees.

Promising an additional N4 billion payout in March, Governor Sanwo-Olu assured retirees of ongoing efforts by the Lagos State Pension Commission to secure their statutory entitlements and provide supplementary support to enhance their post-service lives. He highlighted the administration’s significant contributions, with over N138 billion paid to 34,178 retirees since the inception of the Contributory Pension Scheme.

Governor Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed his commitment to eliminating the backlog in Accrued Rights payments and transitioning to a sustainable “Pay As You Go” model. He reiterated the government’s inclusive approach, emphasizing that the welfare of all public service employees, regardless of age, gender, or background, remains a top priority.

Acknowledging Lagos State’s leadership in pension administration, Governor Sanwo-Olu praised the Lagos State Pension Commission’s exemplary performance, which recently earned recognition at the Y2024 Africa Brand Awards. He commended the retirees for their dedicated service and expressed gratitude for their invaluable contributions to the state’s development.

Mr. Olabode Agoro, the Head of Service, echoed the government’s appreciation and emphasized the Retirement Bond certificates’ significance as tokens of gratitude for retirees’ years of hard work and dedication. He urged retirees to manage their funds prudently and wished them long, healthy, and fulfilling retirements.

In his address, Mr. Babalola Obilana, the Director-General of Lagos State Pension Commission, lauded Governor Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to retirees’ welfare and encouraged prudent financial management among beneficiaries. Mrs. Mariam Adetokunbo Eko, speaking on behalf of the retirees, praised the government’s efforts in ensuring pensioners’ comfort and expressed gratitude for Governor Sanwo-Olu’s dedication to their well-being.

Previous article
Investor Confidence Soars As Nigerian Stock Market Witnesses Surge in Trading Activity
Editorial Staff
Editorial Staffhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

