RMD, Chidi Mokeme, Funke Akindele others bag “Nollywood 100” Legacy Award

February 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

‘The Nollywood 100’ organised by Ynaija, on Thursday night celebrated a total of 100 actors who have made a mark in the industry, in the past year.

Award winning Actors Richard Mofe-Damijo, Chidi Mokeme and Funke Akindele were among those honoured with the Legacy Award at ‘The Nollywood 100’.

Ynaija said the award was bestowed to those who have contributed to the growth of the industry, acknowledging renowned actors as well as working behind the scenes.

Some of the actors who received the award include, Nze Ikpe-Etim, Daniel Effiong, Bimbo Ademoye, Timini Egbuson, Ini Edo.

Others are Ruth Kadiri, Olarotimi Fakunle, Bolaji Ogunmola, Femi Adebayo, Eku Edewor and Lateef Adedimeji amongst others.(www.naija247news.com).

