Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentNollywood

RMD, Chidi Mokeme, Funke Akindele others bag “Nollywood 100” Legacy Award

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 16, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

‘The Nollywood 100’ organised by Ynaija, on Thursday night celebrated a total of 100 actors who have made a mark in the industry, in the past year.

Award winning Actors Richard Mofe-Damijo, Chidi Mokeme and Funke Akindele were among those honoured with the Legacy Award at ‘The Nollywood 100’.

Ynaija said the award was bestowed to those who have contributed to the growth of the industry, acknowledging renowned actors as well as working behind the scenes.

Some of the actors who received the award include, Nze Ikpe-Etim, Daniel Effiong, Bimbo Ademoye, Timini Egbuson, Ini Edo.

Others are Ruth Kadiri, Olarotimi Fakunle, Bolaji Ogunmola, Femi Adebayo, Eku Edewor and Lateef Adedimeji amongst others.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Labour Declares Nationwide Protest Over hardship
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Labour Declares Nationwide Protest Over hardship

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has declared...

Ritualists murder lady to make N200m in 7 days

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ogun State Police Command has smashed...

FBN Holdings Plc Bucks Trend with Significant FX Loss in 2023

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
In a surprising turn of events, FBN Holdings Plc...

Kanye West’s Latest Album Pulled From iTunes and Apple Music Amid Distribution Dispute

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Kanye West's collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, "Vultures...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Labour Declares Nationwide Protest Over hardship

Nigeria 0
February 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has declared...

Ritualists murder lady to make N200m in 7 days

CrimeWatch 0
February 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ogun State Police Command has smashed...

FBN Holdings Plc Bucks Trend with Significant FX Loss in 2023

Banks & Finance 0
In a surprising turn of events, FBN Holdings Plc...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com