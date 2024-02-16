Popular Nigerian Singer, Mish is Dead

February 16, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Singer Michael Aniekeme Meshach, popularly known as Mish, best known for his hit song ‘Akwa Ibom Ayaya’, has died.

A family member, who confirmed his passing to newsmen on Thursday, said the singer died in Abuja.

The cause of his death remains sketchy but many reports say the singer had been battling illness for a long time.

Mish gained prominence in 2011 after his song, ‘Akwa Ibom Ayaya.

The cause of his death remains sketchy but many reports say the singer had been battling illness for a long time.

Mish gained prominence in 2011 after his song, ‘Akwa Ibom Ayaya.

The Nigerian singer-songwriter was born on May 15, 1982, in Akwa Ibom State.

Mish started his music career in 2005, after graduating from the University of Uyo with a degree in Computer Science. He was inspired by artists such as Fela Kuti, Bob Marley, Lucky Dube, and 2Face Idibia. He sang in English, Pidgin, and Ibibio, and his music was a blend of Afrobeat, reggae, and highlife. He released several singles and albums, such as “Plantain Boy”, “Made in Nigeria”, “Nigeria My Country”, and “Mishellaneous. (www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...