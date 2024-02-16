Police arrests man for killing his neighbour over goat in Ogun State

February 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Police Command in Ogun State have arrested a man named Kolawole Akinsanya for allegedly conspiring with hoodlums to beat his neighbour, Lukmon Ajibola, to death at Ilepa in the Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

The tragic incident happened on Monday, February 5, around 8pm.

It began when one of Ajibola’s goats wandered into Akinsanya’s compound and ate the dried yams he spread in the compound.

Akinsanya saw the baby goat eating his yam and he beat the kid to death.

Ajibola, who rears goats to support his motorcycle business, approached Akinsanya and questioned his action. This led to an argument and Akinsanya allegedly called some hoodlums who attacked Ajibola.

Residents rushed to Ajibola’s aid after they found him lying motionless and he was taken to Zion Hospital in Ilepa. He was later referred to the State Hospital in Otta where he sadly passed away.The suspect, Akinsanya, was arrested by the police while the hoodlums fled the community.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, while confirming Akinsanya’s arrest, said efforts were ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.(www.naija247news.com).

