Police Apprehend suspected kidnapper, recover AK-47 Rifle in Kaduna

February 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Kaduna State Police Command has arrested a suspected member of a terrorist and kidnapper group in the state.

ASP Mansir Hassan, the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna.

Hassan said that operatives attached to the Commissioner of Polic monitoring unit acting on credible intelligence arrsted the suspect on Feb. 12.

“The suspect, Adamu Shuaibu of the Dumale village in Kagarko Local Government Area of the state, had in his possession an AK-47 Rifle at the time of his arrest on Feb. 12”.

According to him, the suspect is a member of a bandits’ group terrorising villages in Jere town of Kagarko LGA, adding that he would be charged to court on completion of investigation.

Hassan quoted CP Audu Ali, as applauding the operatives of the monitoring unit and vowed to rid the state of criminal elements.

He urged residents of the state to give credible information to the police to enable it to protect lives and property.(www.naija247news.com).

