Menu
Search
Subscribe
AI

OpenAI introduces AI model that turns text into video

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

Feb 15 (Reuters) – Microsoft-backed OpenAI is working on a software that can generate minute-long videos based on text prompts, the company said on Thursday.
The software, called Sora, is currently available for red teaming, which helps identify flaws in the AI system, as well as for use by visual artists, designers and filmmakers to gain feedback on the model, the company said in a statement.
“Sora is able to generate complex scenes with multiple characters, specific types of motion, and accurate details of the subject and background,” the statement said, adding that it can create multiple shots within a single video.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Apart from generating videos from text prompts, Sora can animate a still image, the company said in a blogpost.
The video generation software follows OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot, which was released in late 2022 and created a buzz around GenAI with its ability to compose emails and write codes and poems.
Social media giant Meta Platforms (META.O), opens new tab beefed up its image generation model Emu last year to add two AI-based features that can edit and generate videos from text prompts.
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
The Facebook-parent is also looking to compete with Microsoft, Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL.O), opens new tab and Amazon (AMZN.O), opens new tab in the rapidly transforming generative AI universe.
Sora is a work-in-progress, with the company adding that the model may confuse the spatial details of a prompt, and have difficulty in following a specific camera trajectory.
OpenAI said it was also developing tools which can discern if a video was generated by Sora.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
BRICS and the Global South Cooperation
Next article
Shell Commits to Extending Operational Life of Bonga Deepwater Project in Nigeria
Iyanuoluwa Lawal
Iyanuoluwa Lawalhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Heineken’s Profit Forecast Disappoints Investors As Shares Drop 6.5%

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
LONDON, Feb 14 - Heineken (HEIN.AS) delivered a...

Shell Commits to Extending Operational Life of Bonga Deepwater Project in Nigeria

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
In IBADAN, Nigeria, Royal Dutch Shell PLC announced its...

BRICS and the Global South Cooperation

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
By Professors Abdullahi Y. Shehu and Maurice Okoli Introduction Since the collapse...

Nigeria Implements New Regulations on Crude Oil Export Proceeds

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has taken proactive...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Heineken’s Profit Forecast Disappoints Investors As Shares Drop 6.5%

Financials 0
LONDON, Feb 14 - Heineken (HEIN.AS) delivered a...

Shell Commits to Extending Operational Life of Bonga Deepwater Project in Nigeria

News Analysis 0
In IBADAN, Nigeria, Royal Dutch Shell PLC announced its...

BRICS and the Global South Cooperation

BRICS 0
By Professors Abdullahi Y. Shehu and Maurice Okoli Introduction Since the collapse...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com