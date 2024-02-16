In 2024 Nigeria’s Economic Growth Projected at 2.9% in 2024 As Africa Dips 3.2% in 2023

Nigeria, West Africa’s largest economy, is set to grow by 2.9% in 2024, up 0.4 percentage points from last year as a sharply devalued currency pushes up inflation, exacerbating a cost of living crisis.

Meanwhile Africa’s economic growth dipped to 3.2% in 2023, down from 4.1% in 2022, as reported by the African Development Bank. Despite projections of higher growth this year across most regions except central Africa, political instability and China’s economic slowdown, compounded by the impacts of COVID-19 and Russia’s conflict in Ukraine, are contributing to the challenges.

The final growth figure for 2023 fell below the AfDB’s November forecast of 3.4%, with reduced growth estimates for central and north Africa due to factors like recession in oil-producing Equatorial Guinea and the aftermath of flooding in Libya.

Despite these challenges, 15 African countries, including Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mauritius, and Rwanda, recorded economic growth exceeding 5% last year. Looking ahead, the bank predicts faster growth for most regions in 2024, except for central Africa, with southern Africa expected to remain sluggish at 2.2%, largely due to South Africa’s economic stagnation.

