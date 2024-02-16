Menu
NDLEA raids criminal hideouts, lawyer and others arrested

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A lawyer identified as Adaobi was arrested when a joint team of the personnel of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA; and the state Homeland Security, raided her house in Umuahia.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Homeland Security, Mr Chukwunenye Alajemba who disclosed this during a press briefing Thursday in Umuahia, said the raid was conducted Wednesday night at the suspect’s residence located at Arochukwu by Calabar Street Umuahia.

According to him, the suspect who he alleged “is a drug lord, has been into hard drug business for a few decades.”

The SSA who was flanked by the Deputy Governor, Ikechukwu Emetu; and the State Commandant of NDLEA, Mr Amos Adelanwa, said the suspect who was arrested along side four other suspects, had been taken into custody.

“On February 14, before midnight, the Office of the Homeland Security, in collaboration with NDLEA personnel, conducted a successful joint operation on the premises of Adaobi at Arochukwu Street Umuahia.”

He said that the joint team seized a very large quantity of prohibited drugs including cocaine, cannabis, heroin and methamphetamine popularly known as nkpuri mmiri plus a cash of over N500,000.

The SSA gave a breakdown of the hard drugs seized during the raid to include: 321 sachets (500 grams) of dry weed; 314 wraps (400 grams) of loud; 105 grams of cocaine ; 37.8 grams of heroin; 129 grams of nkpuri mmiri, totalling about 1.217 kilograms of hard substances in all.

He also said that the joint team raided a notorious criminal hideout in Umuahia known as Down Below and arrested some suspected criminals.

Some quantities of narcotics, he said, were also confiscated during the raid.

The SSA who said that the State Government had declared war against every form of illegal drugs, advised parents to caution their children and wards against the use of narcotics.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
