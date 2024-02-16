Naira Appreciates by 0.34 at the Official Market

February 16, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Naira on Thursday appreciated against the US Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) at the close of transactions.

The Naira gained 0.34 per cent or N5.13 against the greenback during the session to quote at N1,498.25/$1, in contrast to the preceding day’s value of N1, 503.38/$1, according to data obtained from FMDQ Securities Exchange.

As for the black market, the domestic currency lost N41 against the Dollar to sell at N1,605/$1, in contrast to the N1,564/$1 it traded in the midweek trading session.

Similarly, the Nigerian currency also depreciated against the American currency in the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) window by N31 to close at N1,597/$1 compared with Wednesday’s rate of N1,566/$1.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...