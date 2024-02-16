Menu
Nigeria

Labour Declares Nationwide Protest Over hardship

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has declared a two-day nationwide mass protest for February 27 and 28.

Joe Ajaero, NLC president, stated this at Labour House, Abuja, during an emergency session, which held on Friday.

Ajaero said the decision to protest was taken after the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum earlier issued to the Federal Government over the nationwide hardship.

The ultimatum was issued to press the demands for reforms to address the current hardship being faced by Nigerians.

The unions accused the Federal Government of failing to implement the agreement reached in October.

“It is regrettable that we are compelled to resort to such measures, but the persistent neglect of the welfare of citizens and Nigerian workers and the massive hardship leave us with no choice.”

“Constrained by this development and recognising the urgency of the situation and the imperative of ensuring the protection and defence of the rights and dignity of Nigerian workers and citizens, the NLC and TUC hereby issue a stern ultimatum to the Federal Government to honour their part of the understanding within 14 days from tomorrow, the 9th day of February 2024,” Ajaero had said at a media briefing last week.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
