Kanye West’s Latest Album Pulled From iTunes and Apple Music Amid Distribution Dispute

Kanye West’s collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, “Vultures 1,” has vanished from iTunes and Apple Music following a dispute with music distribution company FUGA. The album, released on Saturday, had been dominating streaming and sales charts but was abruptly removed on Thursday afternoon.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

FUGA, in a statement to Billboard, explained that the removal was prompted by the actions of a longstanding client who, despite FUGA’s initial refusal to release the album, utilized the platform’s automated processes to distribute “Vultures 1,” thereby violating their service agreement. The music distribution company is actively working to rectify the situation by removing the album from its systems.

This isn’t the first time FUGA rejected West’s album. Late last year, the company had already declined to release “Vultures 1,” a fact reiterated by a FUGA spokesperson to Billboard.

Music distributors typically possess the capability to remove content uploaded through their systems, providing them with control over the distribution process.

Kanye West had faced prior criticism and legal threats related to “Vultures 1” due to allegations of unauthorized sampling from multiple artists. The track “Good (Don’t Die)” was removed from Spotify on Wednesday after Donna Summer’s estate accused West of copyright infringement for sampling her 1977 track “I Feel Love.” Ozzy Osbourne also claimed that West used a sample of his 1983 performance of “Iron Man” without permission, citing West’s history of antisemitic comments as a reason for denial. The track was reportedly released without the sample, and Osbourne threatened legal action.

The situation raises questions about whether the album will also disappear from other music platforms and if it will eventually reappear. West might need to find a new distributor if the issue with FUGA is not resolved.

It’s noteworthy that West had already accused streaming platforms of removing his music in an Instagram post on Wednesday, claiming it was an attempt to “limit our first week numbers.”

The unfolding drama adds another layer to the controversy surrounding Kanye West, involving allegations of copyright infringement, prior distribution refusals, and his contentious history with various artists. The fate of “Vultures 1” on other platforms remains uncertain, pending further developments in the ongoing dispute.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...