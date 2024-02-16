Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Investor Confidence Soars As Nigerian Stock Market Witnesses Surge in Trading Activity

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

In a week characterized by heightened trading activity, the Nigerian stock market witnessed a remarkable surge, with the All Share Index (ASI) closing at an impressive 105,722.78 points, marking a significant uptick of 1.56%. This surge was accompanied by a notable increase in the number of deals, reaching 8,238, reflecting a growth rate of 0.86%.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Among the standout performers were key stocks such as BUAFOODS, PZ, GEREGU, and JBERGER, which emerged as the top gainers, recording substantial increases in both volume and value traded. BUAFOODS and PZ, in particular, experienced impressive price gains of 10.00% each, while GEREGU and JBERGER followed closely with gains of 9.90% and 9.88%, respectively.

The market’s total volume traded reached 332.36 million units valued at N7.88 billion, contributing to a surge in market capitalization to N57.85 trillion. Year-to-date (YTD) changes also painted a positive picture, with significant increases of 41.39%, 16.83%, and 13.98% recorded in volume, value, and market capitalization, respectively.

In terms of trading volumes, FBNH, GTCO, UBA, ACCESSCORP, and AIRTELAFRI emerged as the top performers, commanding sizable volumes of trades and contributing significantly to the overall trading activity on the exchange.

However, amidst the overall positive sentiment, some stocks experienced declines, with FLOURMILL, LIVESTOCK, MEYER, TIP, and SUNUASSUR emerging as the bottom losers. FLOURMILL and LIVESTOCK, in particular, witnessed significant price declines of 10.00% each, reflecting the mixed performance observed across various sectors.

Despite these fluctuations, the overall outlook for the Nigerian stock market remains positive, driven by increased investor confidence and robust trading activity. With the market continuing to attract significant volumes of trades and reaching new heights, investors are optimistic about the future prospects of the Nigerian equities market.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Equity Market Surges by 3.79% Week-on-Week Despite Inflationary Pressure
Next article
Sanwo-Olu Allocates N3.1 Billion to 1,013 Retirees
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Sanwo-Olu Allocates N3.1 Billion to 1,013 Retirees

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
…Promises More Support Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State brought...

Equity Market Surges by 3.79% Week-on-Week Despite Inflationary Pressure

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The Nigerian equity market concluded the week on a...

Fidelity Bank PLC: A Testament to Resilience in Global Finance

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
In the ever-evolving landscape of global finance, Fidelity Bank...

First Bank of Nigeria Ltd: Navigating Challenges, Sailing Steady

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
In the dynamic world of global finance, First Bank...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Sanwo-Olu Allocates N3.1 Billion to 1,013 Retirees

Pension & Retirement 0
…Promises More Support Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State brought...

Equity Market Surges by 3.79% Week-on-Week Despite Inflationary Pressure

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
The Nigerian equity market concluded the week on a...

Fidelity Bank PLC: A Testament to Resilience in Global Finance

Banks & Finance 0
In the ever-evolving landscape of global finance, Fidelity Bank...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com