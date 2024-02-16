Heineken’s Profit Forecast Disappoints Investors As Shares Drop 6.5%

LONDON, Feb 14 – Heineken (HEIN.AS) delivered a less optimistic profit outlook on Wednesday, causing its shares to plummet by 6.5%, as the world’s second-largest brewer adopted a more cautious stance compared to its competitors.

The Dutch brewing giant stated that annual operating profit growth for 2024 could range from low to high single-digit percentages, citing potential challenges stemming from tough economic conditions affecting demand in certain markets this year.

Analysts, previously anticipating a 9.9% increase on average, found Heineken’s revised forecast below expectations, as the company expects the sharp increases in costs to ease off.

Chief Executive Dolf van den Brink acknowledged expectations of increased beer sales in 2024 and predicted a resolution to several factors that had hindered performance in recent years. However, he emphasized the company’s cautious approach, acknowledging the volatile global landscape and its presence in unstable markets.

Chief Financial Officer Harold van den Broek pointed out potential factors that could positively impact Heineken’s performance, such as favorable weather, sporting events, and wage inflation. However, he also highlighted the potential negative impacts of external events beyond the company’s control.

Heineken’s more conservative outlook contrasts with the upbeat tone of its peers, such as Carlsberg, which recently raised its medium-term targets for revenue and operating profit. Despite expectations of industry-wide margin expansion this year, Heineken’s cautious approach has left some investors disappointed.

Heineken aims to focus on restoring volume growth in 2024, particularly after experiencing a decline in volumes in 2023, primarily driven by market disruptions in Nigeria and Vietnam. The company also faces rising input costs, particularly in emerging markets where commodity prices are increasing and in Europe where wage hikes are anticipated.

As of 1518 GMT, Heineken’s shares were down by 6.27%, reflecting investor concerns over the company’s profit outlook and the broader economic and political uncertainties.

