Banking institutions

Fitch Downgrades Ecobank Nigeria and Affirms Ratings of 11 Nigerian Banks After Naira Devaluation

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

London, February 15, 2024 – Fitch Ratings has taken rating actions on 12 Nigerian banks following the recent devaluation of the Nigerian naira. Ecobank Nigeria Limited’s (ENG) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) has been downgraded to ‘CCC+’ from ‘B-‘, and its National Long-Term Rating is now ‘BB+(nga)’ from ‘BBB(nga)’. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR and National Long-Term Rating is Stable.

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and Union Bank of Nigeria PLC (UBN) have their Long-Term IDRs and National Long-Term Ratings maintained with Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Eight other Nigerian banks and two bank holding companies (BHCs) have their Long-Term IDRs affirmed at ‘B-‘, and National Long-Term Ratings with Stable Outlooks.

The downgrade on ENG’s Long-Term IDR reflects Fitch’s estimation that the bank has breached its regulatory minimum Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) requirement of 10%. Fitch anticipates an increase in impaired loans and accentuated credit concentration risks due to the devaluation, impacting the banking sector.

The continued shift from a managed exchange rate regime is expected to ease foreign-currency (FC) shortages but poses short-term macroeconomic risks, including heightened inflation and potential challenges for the banking sector. Fitch forecasts an accelerated rise in the banking sector’s impaired loans ratio due to the devaluation.

Despite the challenges, Fitch notes that the small size of the banks’ loan books and pre-impairment operating profit provide a buffer against loan impairment charges, mitigating asset-quality risks. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has implemented measures to address FC liquidity risks, such as prohibiting banks from having net long FC positions.

The Rating Watch Negative on FCMB and UBN reflects the risk of breaching CAR requirements due to further naira depreciation and credit losses. Uncertainty persists regarding UBN’s recent CBN intervention, contributing to the negative outlook.

Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch Negatives in the next six months, assessing prospects for CAR compliance and the impact of CBN intervention on UBN.

The affirmed ratings for other Nigerian banks indicate Fitch’s expectation that these banks will remain CAR-compliant with sufficient buffers, despite the devaluation and challenging economic conditions.

Zenith Bank, UBA, GTCO, and GTB have VRs one notch below their implied VRs of ‘b,’ reflecting operating environment/sovereign rating constraints. ENG’s VR is one notch below its implied VR of ‘b-‘ due to capitalization and leverage concerns.

Factors that could lead to negative rating actions include further downgrades of VRs or potential sovereign downgrades. Positive rating actions may result from improved CAR compliance, reduced credit concentration risks, or sovereign upgrades.

Fitch will closely monitor the impact of ongoing developments on Nigerian banks, adjusting ratings accordingly.

For detailed information on the rating rationale and factors affecting specific banks, please refer to Fitch’s official release.”

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

