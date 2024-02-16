First Bank of Nigeria Ltd: Navigating Challenges, Sailing Steady

In the dynamic world of global finance, First Bank of Nigeria Ltd (FBN) continues to stand tall, weathering the storms and reaffirming its strength. The recent rating actions, affirmed on 15th February 2024, reflect the bank’s resilience and commitment to stability.

Steadfast Ratings Amidst Global Uncertainties

FBN’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) has been affirmed at ‘B-‘, ensuring investors and stakeholders that the bank maintains its standing in the face of evolving economic landscapes. The Short-Term Issuer Default Rating, a critical indicator of immediate financial health, also holds firm at ‘B’.

The Viability Rating, a measure of the bank’s intrinsic strength, stands affirmed at ‘b-‘, underscoring FBN’s ability to navigate challenges and pursue sustainable growth.

National Recognition and Support

FBN’s National Ratings have not gone unnoticed, with the National Short Term Rating at ‘F1+(nga)’ and the National Long Term Rating at ‘A(nga)’ being reaffirmed. This signifies the bank’s pivotal role within the national financial framework, contributing to the economic fabric of Nigeria.

The Government Support Rating, an acknowledgment of support from governmental structures, remains at ‘ns,’ reflecting the bank’s alignment with broader financial stability goals.

A Journey of Evolution and Adaptation

The journey for FBN has been marked by consistent efforts to adapt to changing dynamics. Notably, the withdrawal of specific ratings in 2022 marked a phase of introspection, and since then, FBN has charted a course that aligns with evolving global financial standards.

Building Trust Through Transparency

In an era where transparency is paramount, FBN’s commitment is evident in its disclosures and reporting. The bank has embraced disclosure practices to ensure stakeholders have the information needed to make informed decisions.

Sailing Forward: Sector Outlooks and Global Trends

As the financial sector navigates through 2024, the outlook for FBN remains positive. The bank is poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities, understanding the pulse of the market and aligning strategies with global trends.

ESG Relevance: A Guiding Principle

With an ESG Relevance Score of ‘1,’ FBN stands as a testament to its commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance principles. This score indicates that ESG factors are of high relevance and are effectively managed, showcasing the bank’s dedication to responsible banking practices.

Conclusion: FBN – A Beacon in the Financial Landscape

First Bank of Nigeria Ltd, with its affirmed ratings, stands as a beacon in the financial landscape. The bank’s commitment to stability, adaptability to change, and adherence to global standards positions it as a reliable partner in the dynamic world of finance. As global and regional challenges persist, FBN’s journey symbolizes resilience, reaffirming trust and confidence in the hearts of investors and the broader financial community.

