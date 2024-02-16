Financial Turbulence in Nigeria As Fitch Downgrades Banks Amid Naira Devaluation

London, February 15, 2024 – In the wake of the recent sharp devaluation of the Nigerian naira, Fitch Ratings has taken substantial rating actions on 12 major Nigerian banks, painting a somber picture of the country’s financial landscape.

Leading the downgrades is Ecobank Nigeria Limited (ENG), facing a downgrade of its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘CCC+’ from ‘B-‘, with its National Long-Term Rating plummeting to ‘BB+(nga)’ from ‘BBB(nga)’. The downgrade is linked to the profound devaluation of the naira, forcing ENG out of the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) but leaving a stable outlook on the Long-Term IDR and National Long-Term Rating.

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and Union Bank of Nigeria PLC (UBN) remain on RWN with their Long-Term IDRs of ‘B-‘ and National Long-Term Ratings of ‘BBB+(nga)’ and ‘BBB(nga)’ respectively, highlighting the uncertainties they face in the evolving economic scenario.

On a more positive note, Fitch has affirmed the Long-Term IDRs of eight other Nigerian banks and two bank holding companies (BHCs) at ‘B-‘, maintaining a Stable Outlook on their National Long-Term Ratings. These include Access Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc, First Bank of Nigeria Ltd, United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), Guaranty Trust Bank Limited (GTB), Fidelity Bank PLC, Wema Bank PLC, Jaiz Bank PLC. Additionally, the National Long-Term Ratings of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC (SIBTCH) and Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC (SIBTC) have been affirmed at ‘AAA(nga)’ with a Stable Outlook.

The downgrade of ENG is attributed to Fitch’s expectation that the bank has breached its regulatory minimum Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) requirement of 10%, signaling potential challenges ahead. This downgrade reflects concerns about the bank’s internal capital generation, particularly given the pressure on the naira and increased risks in largely FC-denominated loans.

The overall banking sector faces an increased risk of impaired loans, with Fitch projecting a faster rise in the banking sector’s impaired loans ratio due to the devaluation. The recent devaluation has also inflated FC-denominated problem loans, particularly in the oil and gas sector, which poses an additional risk.

Despite these challenges, Fitch highlights some mitigating factors, including the small size of banks’ loan books and pre-impairment operating profit that provides a buffer against loan impairment charges without affecting capital.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has taken measures to address the situation, prohibiting banks from having net long FC positions and setting a deadline for compliance. However, the removal of net long FC positions exposes banks to Fitch’s expectation of a further moderate depreciation of the naira.

Governor Yemi Cardoso’s plans to establish a FC gateway bank and the declaration of USD2.4 billion of overdue FX forwards as invalid have added an extra layer of uncertainty. Fitch speculates that these measures may negatively affect the banking sector’s FC liquidity.

Fitch maintains a Rating Watch Negative on FCMB and UBN, recognizing their estimated CAR compliance but expressing concerns about the risk of breaching requirements due to capital pressure from further naira depreciation and credit losses.

The overall outlook for the Nigerian banking sector reflects the expectation that these banks are likely to remain CAR-compliant despite the devaluation, with sufficient buffers and pre-impairment operating profits to navigate the challenging economic environment.

Fitch acknowledges the sovereign constraints, with Zenith Bank, UBA, GTCO, and GTB having VRs one notch below their implied VRs of ‘b’ due to the operating environment/sovereign rating constraint. ENG’s VR is also one notch below its implied VR of ‘b-‘ due to capitalization and leverage concerns.

Looking ahead, Fitch outlines potential factors that could lead to negative or positive rating actions for individual banks, keeping an eye on CAR compliance, sovereign influences, and the overall economic conditions. The financial landscape in Nigeria is undoubtedly at a crossroads, and the resilience of its banking sector will be put to the test in the coming months.”

(Note: The editorial content is a creative representation based on the provided information and is not a direct quote from Fitch Ratings.)

