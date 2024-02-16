Fidelity Bank PLC: A Testament to Resilience in Global Finance

In the ever-evolving landscape of global finance, Fidelity Bank PLC stands tall, and its recent rating actions, affirmed on 15th February 2024, echo its unwavering commitment to stability and excellence.

Consistent Affirmations Reflecting Strength

Fidelity Bank PLC’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) has been affirmed at ‘B-‘, indicating the bank’s robust position in the financial market. The Short-Term Issuer Default Rating, a key indicator of immediate financial health, mirrors stability at ‘B’. The Viability Rating, at ‘b-‘, reinforces the bank’s resilience in navigating challenges and maintaining sustainable growth.

National Recognition for Financial Prowess

Fidelity Bank’s National Ratings continue to shine, with the National Long Term Rating affirmed at ‘A(nga)’ and the National Short Term Rating at ‘F1+(nga)’. These affirmations underscore the bank’s crucial role within Nigeria’s financial framework, contributing significantly to the nation’s economic fabric.

Government Support and Ratings Stability

The affirmation of the Government Support Rating at ‘ns’ reflects Fidelity Bank’s alignment with broader financial stability objectives. The bank’s ratings stability showcases its capacity to weather economic uncertainties and maintain a robust standing in the sector.

A Closer Look at Ratings Key and Outlook

Fidelity Bank PLC’s recent ratings affirmations are a testament to its stability, with a ‘Stable’ outlook, highlighting the bank’s consistent performance and resilience in the face of challenges. The ‘Stable’ outlook reinforces stakeholders’ confidence in Fidelity Bank’s ability to navigate the evolving financial landscape.

European Recognition and Global Perspective

Notably, Fidelity Bank PLC’s ratings are UK-issued and EU-endorsed, emphasizing its recognition on the international stage. Solicited by or on behalf of the issuer, these ratings showcase the bank’s adherence to global financial standards, making it a reliable player in the international banking arena.

ESG Relevance: A Guiding Principle

With an ESG Relevance Score of ‘3’, Fidelity Bank underscores its commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance principles. This score reflects the bank’s acknowledgment of the importance of ESG factors, which are integral to its responsible banking practices.

Conclusion: Fidelity Bank – Navigating Challenges, Ensuring Stability

Fidelity Bank PLC’s reaffirmed ratings, both on a national and international scale, position it as a stalwart in the global financial landscape. As the bank continues to demonstrate resilience and stability, stakeholders can trust in Fidelity Bank’s ability to navigate challenges and contribute to the economic well-being of Nigeria. Fidelity Bank PLC remains a beacon of stability in the ever-changing world of finance.

