FBN Holdings Plc Bucks Trend with Significant FX Loss in 2023

In a surprising turn of events, FBN Holdings Plc reported a substantial net foreign exchange (FX) loss exceeding N350 billion for the year 2023, in contrast to the monumental gains witnessed by many banking majors with significant offshore assets.

The final quarter of 2023 contributed significantly to the net FX losses, reaching N253.7 billion. This marked a notable increase from the N96.7 billion reported at the end of the third quarter and a stark contrast to the net FX gains of N22.4 billion in 2022, signaling a challenging year for the bank in the FX domain.

However, FBN Holdings managed to mitigate the impact of these losses through net gains on financial instruments, reaching N435.2 billion in the final quarter, a remarkable increase compared to N16.8 billion in the same period in 2022. These gains played a pivotal role in achieving an impressive 127.6 percent surge in the bottom line, resulting in a year-end figure of N309.9 billion.

Despite the FX challenges, the bank showcased robust performance in other key financial indicators. Interest income experienced a substantial 66.3 percent leap to N917.7 billion, marking the strongest growth in many years. Additionally, net fee and commission income soared by 45.6 percent to N171.8 billion for the full year, a notable improvement from the flat growth observed in 2022.

However, the notable increase in interest expenses by 105.5 percent to N387.7 billion, outpacing interest earnings, led to a slower growth rate in net interest income at 45.9 percent, reaching N530 billion by the end of the year.

The bank faced headwinds in the form of a 192.1 percent rise in the net impairment charge for loan losses, amounting to N200.4 billion. This sharp increase in bad lending charges represented the most rapid expansion since 2015, impacting the net interest income after loan loss expenses, which grew by 11.9 percent to N329.6 billion.

Non-interest earnings emerged as a driving force, facilitating the substantial bottom-line growth for FBN Holdings in the 2023 financial year. This played a pivotal role in achieving a significant 129.4 percent increase in operating profit, reaching N361.8 billion for the full year.

Notably, the bank achieved cost savings from operating expenses, growing at a slower pace of 46.8 percent to N534.3 billion, compared to an 88.5 percent increase in gross earnings, surpassing N1.5 trillion by year-end.

FBN Holdings concluded its 2023 operations with a pre-tax profit of N362.2 billion, a substantial improvement from N157.9 billion in 2022. Despite tax expenses and a marginal loss from discontinued operations, the bottom line stood at N309.9 billion, reflecting a net profit margin expansion from 16.7 percent in 2022 to 20.4 percent for the 2023 full-year – the highest in a decade.

The bank also witnessed significant balance sheet expansion, recording a growth of N6.3 trillion or 60 percent, reaching N16.9 trillion by the end of the 2023 operations, marking the most rapid increase in asset base in many years.

