Ethiopia Advances Data Center Plans Amid Bitcoin Mining Surge

Ethiopia Moves Forward with Plans for Major Data Center Amid Reported Surge in Bitcoin Mining

Ethiopia’s government strategic investment arm, Ethiopian Investment Holdings (EIH), has announced a preliminary agreement to establish infrastructure for data mining and artificial intelligence training operations. Initially touted as a $250 million project in a social media post by EIH, the specifics regarding the deal’s value and the identity of the partnering company, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based West Data Group, were later removed.

Despite requests for comment about the deal from EIH, West Data Group, and an official from the Information Network Security Administration overseeing data mining in Ethiopia, there has been no response. Bloomberg recently reported that Ethiopia has emerged as a prominent destination for bitcoin mining, referred to locally as “data mining” and “high-performance computing,” following government authorization of the practice in 2022.

Bitcoin miners, utilizing computers to solve intricate algorithms and consuming substantial amounts of electricity, are drawn to Ethiopia due to its low power costs. This trend contrasts with China’s ban on crypto trading and mining in 2021, aimed at managing financial risks and curbing energy consumption.

Ethiopia boasts approximately 5,200 MW of installed generation capacity, with hydropower contributing around 90% and wind and thermal sources making up the remaining 10%. Additionally, the country is nearing completion of the Grand Ethiopia Renaissance Dam (GERD), expected to have an installed capacity of 5,150 MW. Despite these developments, roughly 40% of Ethiopia’s 120 million inhabitants lack access to electricity.

