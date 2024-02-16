Equity Market Surges by 3.79% Week-on-Week Despite Inflationary Pressure

The Nigerian equity market concluded the week on a positive note, witnessing a remarkable surge despite the prevailing high inflationary environment. The market indices, including the NGX-ASI (All-Share Index) and Market Capitalization, experienced a robust growth of 3.79% week-on-week. This notable uptick was primarily fueled by renewed investor interest in key market players such as GEREGU and BUAFOODS, culminating in the attainment of a new all-time high of 105,722.78 absolute points.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Consequently, the NGX-ASI surged by 1,622.78 basis points, reflecting a substantial increase of 1.56% to close at 105,722.78 points. Similarly, the Market Capitalization witnessed a significant rise of ₦887.96 billion, representing a growth rate of 1.56% to settle at ₦57.85 trillion.

Market activities witnessed a notable uptick, with both Total Volume and Total Value traded experiencing substantial increments of 20.40% and 16.43%, respectively. A total of approximately 342.52 million units valued at ₦8,049.94 million were transacted across 8,395 deals.

FBNH emerged as the most traded stock by volume, accounting for 14.59% of the total volume of trades, while also leading in terms of value traded, representing 17.40% of the total value of trades on the exchange.

In terms of stock performance, BUAFOODS and PZ emerged as the top gainers for the day, recording price appreciations of 10.00% each, closely followed by GEREGU with a growth rate of 9.90%. Conversely, FLOURMILL and LIVESTOCK emerged as the top losers, with price depreciations of -10.00% each.

The market breadth closed negative, with 24 gainers and 30 losers recorded. Sector-wise performance was mixed, with the Consumer goods sector leading the gainers with a growth rate of +6.08%, followed by the Banking sector with a growth rate of +0.74%. Conversely, the Insurance and Oil & Gas sectors witnessed declines of -0.69% and -0.32%, respectively, while the Industrial sector closed flat.

In summary, despite the challenges posed by high inflation, the Nigerian equity market demonstrated resilience and recorded significant gains during the week, driven by increased investor participation and positive sentiment towards select stocks.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...