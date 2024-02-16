Crypto Market Shaken by CPI Surge: Bitcoin Dips Amidst Sell-Off

Cryptocurrencies experienced a downturn on Tuesday amid a broader market sell-off triggered by a higher-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading. According to Coin Metrics, Bitcoin dipped by 0.8% to $49,658.57, after hitting a low of $48,372.89 earlier in the day. Just the day before, Bitcoin surged past the $50,000 mark to its highest level in over two years.

The downward trend on Tuesday was initiated by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ report, which revealed a larger increase in the January CPI than anticipated by economists surveyed by Dow Jones. This report led to an increase in yields, particularly the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield, which rose by more than 10 basis points, putting pressure on risk assets.

Jurrien Timmer, Fidelity Investments’ director of global macro, noted, “Bitcoin is an aspirational store of value … and therefore its price is in part influenced by monetary policy.” He suggested that the hotter-than-expected CPI report indicates that the Federal Reserve may be further from a policy pivot than previously thought, potentially resulting in higher nominal and real rates for an extended period. This scenario, in theory, diminishes the urgency to hold a store of value like Bitcoin.

Nico Cordeiro, chief investment officer at Strix Leviathan, expressed optimism about the continuation of the crypto rally despite Tuesday’s setback. However, he cautioned that prolonged inflationary pressures could lead to longer-term weakness in cryptocurrencies, contradicting the prevailing belief that Bitcoin serves as an inflation hedge.

As Bitcoin remains above the key $48,600 level, investors and chart analysts closely monitor its performance. Multiple closures above this level could signal the potential for new highs above $50,000 and possibly even surpassing its all-time high of $68,982.20 reached on November 10, 2021.

Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies exhibited mixed performance, with ether maintaining stability while Solana’s SOL token recorded a modest gain of 1.79%. Yuya Hasegawa, a crypto market analyst at Japanese bitcoin exchange Bitbank, highlighted ether’s leadership in the recent crypto rally, fueled by anticipation of Ethereum’s upcoming tech upgrade in March and renewed interest in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) within the crypto community.

Hasegawa suggested that while Bitcoin may undergo minor corrections in the near term, its upward trajectory is likely to continue due to increased demand through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and positive technical sentiment.

