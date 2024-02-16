Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

Cross River civil servants protest over unpaid salaries

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 16, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Several civil servants in Cross River are protesting unpaid salaries at the office of the Secretary to the State Government Anthony Owan Enoh.

The workers expressed frustration that as at February 16 they are yet to receive their salaries. They say this has prevented them from attending to family matters such as paying their children’s school fees, providing food for them and others.

The state government is yet to react to this development.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“My parents left me and ran away – Timi Dakolo
Next article
UNICEF presents health supplies, equipment to Borno
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Police arrests man for killing his neighbour over goat in Ogun State

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Police Command in Ogun State have...

UNICEF presents health supplies, equipment to Borno

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)...

“My parents left me and ran away – Timi Dakolo

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has revealed ...

Popular Nigerian Singer, Mish is Dead

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Singer Michael Aniekeme Meshach, popularly...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Police arrests man for killing his neighbour over goat in Ogun State

CrimeWatch 0
February 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Police Command in Ogun State have...

UNICEF presents health supplies, equipment to Borno

Health news 0
February 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)...

“My parents left me and ran away – Timi Dakolo

Entertainment 0
February 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has revealed ...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com