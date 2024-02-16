Cross River civil servants protest over unpaid salaries

February 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Several civil servants in Cross River are protesting unpaid salaries at the office of the Secretary to the State Government Anthony Owan Enoh.

The workers expressed frustration that as at February 16 they are yet to receive their salaries. They say this has prevented them from attending to family matters such as paying their children’s school fees, providing food for them and others.

The state government is yet to react to this development.(www.naija247news.com).

