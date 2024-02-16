Bandits invade mosque, kill three, abduct several others in Katsina

February 16, 2024.

At least three people were killed and several others abducted as terrorists launched series of attacks in Katsina state on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

In a horrifying incident during Ishai prayer yesterday night, the hoodlums opened fire on the unsuspecting Muslim worshippers, killing three of them.

According to a source “The assailants descended upon our Muslim brothers during Ishai prayer. Tragically, two of them lost their lives within the mosque premises, while a third met a fatal end outside the mosque while attempting to escape the onslaught. Four others sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kankara.”

The chaos, he said, escalated as the hoodlums, further abducted a man and two women during the attack. “Unfortunately, the man’s refusal to go with the assailants cost him his life as he was mercilessly butchered for daring to defy the abductors,” the source revealed.

In a separate incident around 2:30 am today, the marauding bandits targeted the residence of Sani Maikifi, a vigilante member, in Ungwar Tudun Boka within Kankara township.

Miraculously, Sani managed to escape through his backyard, evading the clutches of the hoodlums. But his wife and son were not as fortunate. They were abducted by the hoodlums.

The source revealed that the hoodlums who had been tailing Sani for some time now, struck silently, infiltrating the community within Kankara township without raising alarm.

In another separate attack, at approximately 11:30 PM on Thursday, armed individuals stormed Dangani in Musawa local government, shooting sporadically. According to a source, the criminals were trailing a wealthy individual from the south, who had visited the area to offer condolences to a grieving relative.

He was however fortunate to have escaped their clutches. In return, the hoodlums abducted scores of people from the area, the source disclosed.(www.naija247news.com).

