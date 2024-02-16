Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Bandits invade mosque, kill three, abduct several others in Katsina

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 16, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least three people were killed and several others abducted as terrorists launched series of attacks in Katsina state on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

In a horrifying incident during Ishai prayer yesterday night, the hoodlums opened fire on the unsuspecting Muslim worshippers, killing three of them.

According to a source “The assailants descended upon our Muslim brothers during Ishai prayer. Tragically, two of them lost their lives within the mosque premises, while a third met a fatal end outside the mosque while attempting to escape the onslaught. Four others sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kankara.”

The chaos, he said, escalated as the hoodlums, further abducted a man and two women during the attack. “Unfortunately, the man’s refusal to go with the assailants cost him his life as he was mercilessly butchered for daring to defy the abductors,” the source revealed.

In a separate incident around 2:30 am today, the marauding bandits targeted the residence of Sani Maikifi, a vigilante member, in Ungwar Tudun Boka within Kankara township.

Miraculously, Sani managed to escape through his backyard, evading the clutches of the hoodlums. But his wife and son were not as fortunate. They were abducted by the hoodlums.

The source revealed that the hoodlums who had been tailing Sani for some time now, struck silently, infiltrating the community within Kankara township without raising alarm.

In another separate attack, at approximately 11:30 PM on Thursday, armed individuals stormed Dangani in Musawa local government, shooting sporadically. According to a source, the criminals were trailing a wealthy individual from the south, who had visited the area to offer condolences to a grieving relative.

He was however fortunate to have escaped their clutches. In return, the hoodlums abducted scores of people from the area, the source disclosed.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Stock Market Closes Bullish, All Share Index grows by 0.58%
Next article
Tinubu appoints son-in-law, Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo, as CEO of Federal Housing Authority
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu appoints son-in-law, Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo, as CEO of Federal Housing Authority

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment...

Stock Market Closes Bullish, All Share Index grows by 0.58%

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Thursday...

Crypto Market Shaken by CPI Surge: Bitcoin Dips Amidst Sell-Off

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Cryptocurrencies experienced a downturn on Tuesday amid a broader...

Heineken’s Profit Forecast Disappoints Investors As Shares Drop 6.5%

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
LONDON, Feb 14 - Heineken (HEIN.AS) delivered a...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu appoints son-in-law, Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo, as CEO of Federal Housing Authority

Politics & Govt News 0
February 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment...

Stock Market Closes Bullish, All Share Index grows by 0.58%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
February 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Thursday...

Crypto Market Shaken by CPI Surge: Bitcoin Dips Amidst Sell-Off

Cryptocurrency 0
Cryptocurrencies experienced a downturn on Tuesday amid a broader...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com