Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

The Market Breadth closes positively driven by 10.00% growth, as 28 equities appreciates

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 15, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange market on Wednesday closed on a positive note, driven by 10.00% growth in the share price of Airtel and other 27 stocks on the green table.

The All Share Index rose by 1.76% to close at 103,498.28 points from the previous close of 101,707.70 points.

The Market Capitalisation appreciated by 1.76% to close at N56.633 trillion from the previous close of N55.653 trillion, thereby gaining N980 billion.

An aggregate of 426.9 million units of shares were traded in 8,654 deals, valued at N12 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 28 equities appreciated in their share prices against 25 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Airtel Africa and Unity Bank led other gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N2200.00 and N2.42 from the previous close of N2000.00 and N2.20 respectively.

JULI and FBNH among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.91% and 9.90% respectively.

Percentage Losers

MECURE, THOMASWYAT and NCR led other price decliners as they shed 10.00% each of their share prices.

MEYER and BUACEMENT among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.99% and 9.91% respectively.

Volume Drivers

FBNH traded about 54.6 million units of its shares in 580 deals, valued at about N1.48 billion.

UBA traded about 47.7 million units of its shares in 544 deals, valued at N1.17 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 46 million units of its shares in 476 deals, valued at about N1 billion.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Stocks Surge as Investors Flock to AIRTELAFRI, SEPLAT, and Others; Market Index Up by +1.76%
Next article
Naira depreciates by 0.26% at the NAFEM Window
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira depreciates by 0.26% at the NAFEM Window

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira both official and black-market...

Stocks Surge as Investors Flock to AIRTELAFRI, SEPLAT, and Others; Market Index Up by +1.76%

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
In today's financial news, the Nigerian equity market witnessed...

Senate Constitutes 45-Member Committee to Review 1999 Constitution

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
The Senate has established a 45-member committee tasked with...

Cadbury Nigeria Shareholders Convert $7.7m Debt to Equity, Issue 402M New Shares

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
At Cadbury Nigeria Plc's Extraordinary General Meeting, shareholders unanimously...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira depreciates by 0.26% at the NAFEM Window

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
February 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira both official and black-market...

Stocks Surge as Investors Flock to AIRTELAFRI, SEPLAT, and Others; Market Index Up by +1.76%

Analysis 0
In today's financial news, the Nigerian equity market witnessed...

Senate Constitutes 45-Member Committee to Review 1999 Constitution

Political parties 0
The Senate has established a 45-member committee tasked with...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com