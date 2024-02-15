The Market Breadth closes positively driven by 10.00% growth, as 28 equities appreciates

February 15, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange market on Wednesday closed on a positive note, driven by 10.00% growth in the share price of Airtel and other 27 stocks on the green table.

The All Share Index rose by 1.76% to close at 103,498.28 points from the previous close of 101,707.70 points.

The Market Capitalisation appreciated by 1.76% to close at N56.633 trillion from the previous close of N55.653 trillion, thereby gaining N980 billion.

An aggregate of 426.9 million units of shares were traded in 8,654 deals, valued at N12 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 28 equities appreciated in their share prices against 25 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Airtel Africa and Unity Bank led other gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N2200.00 and N2.42 from the previous close of N2000.00 and N2.20 respectively.

JULI and FBNH among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.91% and 9.90% respectively.

Percentage Losers

MECURE, THOMASWYAT and NCR led other price decliners as they shed 10.00% each of their share prices.

MEYER and BUACEMENT among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.99% and 9.91% respectively.

Volume Drivers

FBNH traded about 54.6 million units of its shares in 580 deals, valued at about N1.48 billion.

UBA traded about 47.7 million units of its shares in 544 deals, valued at N1.17 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 46 million units of its shares in 476 deals, valued at about N1 billion.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...