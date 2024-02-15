Menu
Teenager boy drowns in Delta river

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A teenage boy identified as Peace Eyuruntela, has drowned in the River Ethiope in Sapele Local Government Ara of Delta State.

It was gathered that the victim was allegedly pushed into the river by his friends during what was supposed to be a casual bathing excursion.

“The outing took a devastating turn when Eyuruntela failed to resurface after entering the water. He must have been pushed in by one of his friends as he was not a good swimmer,”

The news of Eyuruntela’s demise sent shock and sadness throughout the community, particularly among those who knew him well.

A widow known as Mille, recounted Eyuruntela’s kindness, stating that he had assisted her in fetching water before leaving with his friends.

A police officer at the divisional headquarters in Sapele, who confirmed the incident to the publication said that Eyuruntela’s friends who accompanied him to the river were in detention for questioning. (www.naija247news.com).

