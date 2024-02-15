Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

Stocks Surge as Investors Flock to AIRTELAFRI, SEPLAT, and Others; Market Index Up by +1.76%

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

In today’s financial news, the Nigerian equity market witnessed a positive surge, with key market indicators showing significant gains. The All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalization soared by +1.76%, reflecting increased investor confidence and buying interest in select blue-chip stocks, including AIRTELAFRI and SEPLAT.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Key Market Indicators:

  • All-Share Index: The ASI closed at 103,498.28 points, up by 1,790.58 basis points from the previous day, representing a rise of +1.76%.

  • Total Market Capitalization Market cap. surged to ₦56.63 trillion, gaining ₦979.78 billion, a growth of +1.76%.

  • Total Volume Traded: Trading volume spiked by +62.19%, reaching 426.86 million units.

  • Total Value Traded: The value of trades surged by +181.51% to ₦12,106.90 million.

  • Number of Deals: Market activity increased, with 8,654 deals recorded.

Market Highlights:

  • Top Performers: AIRTELAFRI and UNITYBNK led the advancers’ chart with a price appreciation of 10.00% each, followed by other gainers such as JULI (+9.91%), FBNH (+9.91%), and MORISON (+9.82%).

  • Most Traded Stocks: FBNH emerged as the most traded stock by volume, followed by UBA, ACCESSCORP, and TRANSCORP. In terms of value, GEREGU led the pack, followed by FBNH, UBA, and ACCESSCORP.

  • Market Breadth: The market breadth closed positive, with 28 gainers and 25 losers.

  • Sector Performance:The Oil & Gas sector recorded the highest growth of +5.34%, followed by the Consumer goods sector (+3.99%) and the Banking sector (+2.01%). However, the Industrial and Insurance sectors experienced declines of -3.54% and -0.25%, respectively.

Conclusion:

Today’s market performance indicates a bullish trend driven by increased buying interest in key stocks. With positive sector performance and strong investor sentiment, the Nigerian equity market remains an attractive investment destination.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Senate Constitutes 45-Member Committee to Review 1999 Constitution
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Senate Constitutes 45-Member Committee to Review 1999 Constitution

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
The Senate has established a 45-member committee tasked with...

Cadbury Nigeria Shareholders Convert $7.7m Debt to Equity, Issue 402M New Shares

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
At Cadbury Nigeria Plc's Extraordinary General Meeting, shareholders unanimously...

Tinubu to inaugurate Lagos Red Line Rail on February 29 says Sanwo-Olu

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed on Wednesday...

Sanwo-Olu Launches Lagos Market Trader Money, Distributes N750M to 15,000 Beneficiaries

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has fulfilled his...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Senate Constitutes 45-Member Committee to Review 1999 Constitution

Political parties 0
The Senate has established a 45-member committee tasked with...

Cadbury Nigeria Shareholders Convert $7.7m Debt to Equity, Issue 402M New Shares

Top Stories 0
At Cadbury Nigeria Plc's Extraordinary General Meeting, shareholders unanimously...

Tinubu to inaugurate Lagos Red Line Rail on February 29 says Sanwo-Olu

Infrastructure 0
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed on Wednesday...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com