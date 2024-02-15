Stocks Surge as Investors Flock to AIRTELAFRI, SEPLAT, and Others; Market Index Up by +1.76%

In today’s financial news, the Nigerian equity market witnessed a positive surge, with key market indicators showing significant gains. The All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalization soared by +1.76%, reflecting increased investor confidence and buying interest in select blue-chip stocks, including AIRTELAFRI and SEPLAT.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
- All-Share Index: The ASI closed at 103,498.28 points, up by 1,790.58 basis points from the previous day, representing a rise of +1.76%.
-
Total Market Capitalization Market cap. surged to ₦56.63 trillion, gaining ₦979.78 billion, a growth of +1.76%.
-
Total Volume Traded: Trading volume spiked by +62.19%, reaching 426.86 million units.
-
Total Value Traded: The value of trades surged by +181.51% to ₦12,106.90 million.
-
Number of Deals: Market activity increased, with 8,654 deals recorded.
Market Highlights:
- Top Performers: AIRTELAFRI and UNITYBNK led the advancers’ chart with a price appreciation of 10.00% each, followed by other gainers such as JULI (+9.91%), FBNH (+9.91%), and MORISON (+9.82%).
-
Most Traded Stocks: FBNH emerged as the most traded stock by volume, followed by UBA, ACCESSCORP, and TRANSCORP. In terms of value, GEREGU led the pack, followed by FBNH, UBA, and ACCESSCORP.
-
Market Breadth: The market breadth closed positive, with 28 gainers and 25 losers.
-
Sector Performance:The Oil & Gas sector recorded the highest growth of +5.34%, followed by the Consumer goods sector (+3.99%) and the Banking sector (+2.01%). However, the Industrial and Insurance sectors experienced declines of -3.54% and -0.25%, respectively.
Conclusion:
Today’s market performance indicates a bullish trend driven by increased buying interest in key stocks. With positive sector performance and strong investor sentiment, the Nigerian equity market remains an attractive investment destination.