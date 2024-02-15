Senate Constitutes 45-Member Committee to Review 1999 Constitution

The Senate has established a 45-member committee tasked with the review and amendment of the 1999 Constitution, Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced during Wednesday’s plenary session.

Chaired by Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, with Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele as deputy chairman, the committee aims to address various issues within the constitution deemed in need of correction. Akpabio emphasized the necessity for this review, citing the introduction of Artificial Intelligence as a pivotal factor.

Akpabio stated, “There is a need for us to touch some aspects of the constitution to bring them in line with current realities, particularly with the era of artificial intelligence and some of the things we have observed that need to be put right.”

Furthermore, Akpabio directed the invitation of all Speakers of the State House of Assemblies to the National Assembly for interaction as part of the constitution amendment process.

The constitution amendment committee will be inaugurated next Tuesday, commencing the review process immediately. Akpabio clarified that committee members were selected from all states and geopolitical zones, ensuring representation from all political parties in the Senate.

He explained, “It is all political parties and all senatorial districts; all zones are taken care of. We are taking one senator per state because we are talking about the constitution amendment.”

In addition to Barau and Bamidele, the committee includes notable members such as Deputy Senate Leader Oyelola Ashiru, Whip of the Senate Ali Ndume, Minority Leader Abba Moro, and others representing various zones and states across the country.

