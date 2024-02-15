Nigerian Government and State Governors Explore State Police Option Amid Insecurity Concerns

“Nigerian Government and State Governors Consider State Police to Address Insecurity”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Nigerian government, in collaboration with the 36 state governors, is exploring the establishment of state police as a measure to tackle the prevailing insecurity in the country. Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, disclosed on Thursday that discussions on the prospect of state police were underway, marking a significant shift from previous administrations that staunchly opposed the idea. Idris emphasized that the dialogue would be further explored through additional meetings and concerted efforts.

Earlier reports from SaharaReporters indicated that President Tinubu had planned a crucial meeting with governors from all 36 states at the Presidential Villa on Thursday morning. This meeting preceded the President’s departure for the African Union meeting in Ethiopia.

President Tinubu is set to participate in the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, with the theme focusing on ‘Educate an African for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa.’ Additionally, he will attend an extraordinary summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS in his capacity as the Chairman of the regional body.

The President’s second meeting with the 36 governors coincided with challenges such as hardship, rising inflation, and a high cost of living in the nation. Protests have erupted in some regions, with opposition governors likening Nigeria’s situation to that of Venezuela, expressing concerns about increasing poverty and starvation.

In response to the economic challenges, President Tinubu directed the immediate release of 42,000 metric tons of assorted food items. Last week, reports from SaharaReporters highlighted the growing acceptance of protests against the harsh economic conditions in various states, including Kogi and Suleja, where traders voiced their grievances over the soaring prices of essential commodities. The protesters urged President Tinubu’s government to address the economic hardships and inflation affecting the country.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...