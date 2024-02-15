Nigeria Implements New Regulations on Crude Oil Export Proceeds

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has taken proactive measures to address concerns surrounding the transfer of proceeds from crude oil exports by International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in Nigeria. These funds are often transferred offshore to fund parent accounts, a practice known as “cash pooling,” impacting liquidity in the domestic foreign exchange market.

Recognizing the importance of IOCs having access to their export proceeds for offshore obligations, the CBN has mandated that such transfers must be conducted with minimal negative impact on liquidity in the Nigerian foreign exchange market. As part of ongoing reforms in the foreign exchange market, the CBN has introduced new directives to address this trend.

Key directives include:

1. Banks are permitted to pool cash on behalf of IOCs, initially up to a maximum of 50% of repatriated export proceeds.

2. The remaining 50% may be repatriated after a 90-day period from the date of inflow of the export proceeds.

To ensure compliance, the CBN has outlined specific documentation requirements, including prior approval for fund repatriation, “Cash Pooling” agreements with parent entities of IOCs, statements of expenditure related to “Cash Pooling,” evidence of foreign exchange inflow sources, and completion of relevant Forex Form(s) as mandated by existing regulations.

This move underscores the CBN’s commitment to promoting transparency and stability in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market. All banks are required to comply with these directives and inform their customers accordingly.

