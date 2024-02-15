Menu
Nigeria

NDLEA partners Army to combat drug abuse in Kano

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, says it is ready to collaborate with the Nigerian Army in the fight against drug abuse in Kano State.

This is according to a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Agency, Sadiq Muhammad-Maigatari on Thursday in Kano.

The statement said the NDLEA Commander in the state, Mr Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, stated this when the newly posted Commander 3 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brig.- Gen. M. A. Sadiq, paid him a courtesy visit.

It quoted Idris-Ahmad as commending the Army for the visit, adding that such partnership would foster unity, address drug abuse, crimes and family disintegration.

The agency, according to him, in partnership with the Army will develop a comprehensive strategy towards safeguarding the state from the adverse consequences of substance abuse.

He, therefore, urged development organisations, stakeholders, community and religious leaders to support the agency in the campaign against the menace.

Responding, Sadiq commended the agency for its doggedness in the fight against drug abuse.

He said the visit was to synergise with the NDLEA towards addressing contemporary security challenges, adding that, “significant number of crimes are committed under the influence of drugs.

“Nigerian Army will continue to work with the NDLEA on intelligence sharing, joint operation and capacity building programmes to tackle the root causes of drug abuse and prevent its spread in the state,” Sadiq said. (www.naija247news.com).

