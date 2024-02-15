Naira Depreciation Drives Nigeria’s Inflation to Highest Level Since Mid-1996

Nigeria witnessed a surge in its inflation rate in January, with the annual figure nearing 30%, driven by steep increases in food prices and the depreciation of the national currency, the naira. Economists speculate that these concerning statistics might prompt the central bank to implement a significant interest rate hike during its upcoming meeting.

January marked the 13th consecutive month of rising consumer inflation, reaching 29.90% year-on-year compared to December’s 28.92%, as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics. This inflation rate is the highest since mid-1996, exacerbating the country’s affordability crisis and diminishing both incomes and savings.

The devaluation of the naira, which experienced its second depreciation in less than a year, compounds the inflationary pressures, compounded by challenges in infrastructure, energy, and logistics costs. In January, the food and non-alcoholic beverages category emerged as the primary driver of inflation, with food inflation climbing to 35.41% from December’s 33.93%.

In response, the government is considering establishing a commodity board to regulate grain prices and support smallholder farmers. The impending Monetary Policy Committee meeting in late February presents Governor Olayemi Cardoso with the task of navigating these challenges. Cardoso aims to reduce inflation to around 21% while bolstering the naira.

Analysts, such as Jason Tuvey from Capital Economics, anticipate a substantial interest rate hike, possibly around 400 basis points to 22.75%, as the central bank seeks to address inflationary pressures and stabilize the economy.

