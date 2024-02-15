Naira depreciates by 0.26% at the NAFEM Window

February 15, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Naira both official and black-market exchange rates saw a marginal decrease in the value of naira against the dollar on Wednesday.

At the close of business, based on data from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), the domestic currency experienced a depreciation of 0.26%, settling at N1503 to a dollar.

This represents an N3.93 loss or a 0.26% decrease in the local currency compared to the N1499.07 it closed at on the previous day.

The intraday high recorded was N1,582/$1, while the intraday low was N922.38/$1, representing a wide spread of N659.62/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $117.87 million, representing a 56.58% decrease compared to the previous day.

Similarly, the naira depreciated marginally at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate quoted at N1,545/$1, a decrease of 1.81% against N1,517 it closed the previous day. (www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...