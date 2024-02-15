Menu
Nigeria

Herbert Wigwe: Helicopter crash was avoidable – US Lawyer

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A United States aviation lawyer, Robert Clifford, has said the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe and his family in California last Friday, could have been averted.

Clifford said this in a press statement posted on the company’s website on Wednesday.

Wigwe, his wife Doreen, his son Chizi, and a former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Abimola Ogunbanjo, lost their lives in the fatal crash.

The Airbus Helicopter EC130B4 crashed at a border town between California and Nevada.

Clifford, who is the Founder and Senior Partner of Clifford Law Offices in Chicago, has spoken amid an ongoing investigation of the chopper crash by the US National Transportation Safety Board.

The statement read in part, “The crash of a helicopter that killed six people including a top Nigerian banker and his family along the California-Nevada border Saturday night immediately strikes one as a tragedy that may have been avoided given the known weather conditions at that time.”

He also expressed hopes that the US National Transportation Safety Board would determine if the crash was avoidable or not after its ongoing investigations.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
