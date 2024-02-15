CBN Requires Electronic Payouts for PTA and BTA, Bans Cash Transactions

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has instructed dealer banks to facilitate the payout of Personal and Business Travel allowances (PTA/BTA) exclusively through electronic channels.

This directive, outlined in Memorandum 8 of the Foreign Exchange manual and circular FMD/DIR/CIR/GEN/08/003 dated February 20, 2017, sets clear eligibility criteria for accessing these allowances.

In a move to uphold transparency and stability in the foreign exchange market while preventing malpractices, all Authorized Dealer Banks are mandated to process PTA/BTA payouts solely via electronic channels, including debit or credit cards. Notably, cash payments for PTA/BTA are now prohibited.

This directive applies to both Authorized Dealers and the general public, who are urged to take note and adhere to these guidelines accordingly.

