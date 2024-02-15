Cadbury Nigeria Shareholders Convert $7.7m Debt to Equity, Issue 402M New Shares

At Cadbury Nigeria Plc’s Extraordinary General Meeting, shareholders unanimously resolved to convert the Company’s intercompany loan of $7.718 million to N7.036 billion, owed to Cadbury Schweppes Overseas Limited, into equity.

This entails issuing 402,082,657 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each to Cadbury Schweppes Overseas, with each share holding equal status with existing ordinary shares, priced at N17.50 per share based on the Company’s December 27, 2023, closing price.

Moreover, shareholders authorized the Board of Directors to execute all necessary lawful actions to implement the resolutions, including listing the new shares on the stock exchange.

Additionally, they approved the increase of the Company’s share capital from N939.100 million to N1.140 billion by creating 402,082,657 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each, with these shares holding the same rights as existing Ordinary Shares and to be allocated as per the initial resolution.

Directors were also authorized to oversee all steps required for the capital increase.

