Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Cadbury Nigeria Shareholders Convert $7.7m Debt to Equity, Issue 402M New Shares

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

At Cadbury Nigeria Plc’s Extraordinary General Meeting, shareholders unanimously resolved to convert the Company’s intercompany loan of $7.718 million to N7.036 billion, owed to Cadbury Schweppes Overseas Limited, into equity.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This entails issuing 402,082,657 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each to Cadbury Schweppes Overseas, with each share holding equal status with existing ordinary shares, priced at N17.50 per share based on the Company’s December 27, 2023, closing price.

Moreover, shareholders authorized the Board of Directors to execute all necessary lawful actions to implement the resolutions, including listing the new shares on the stock exchange.

Additionally, they approved the increase of the Company’s share capital from N939.100 million to N1.140 billion by creating 402,082,657 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each, with these shares holding the same rights as existing Ordinary Shares and to be allocated as per the initial resolution.

Directors were also authorized to oversee all steps required for the capital increase.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu to inaugurate Lagos Red Line Rail on February 29 says Sanwo-Olu
Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu to inaugurate Lagos Red Line Rail on February 29 says Sanwo-Olu

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed on Wednesday...

Sanwo-Olu Launches Lagos Market Trader Money, Distributes N750M to 15,000 Beneficiaries

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has fulfilled his...

Nigeria Unveils Plan to Tackle Power Woes

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
ABUJA, Feb 14 - Nigeria is devising a strategy...

Fresh EndSARS Protest Breaks Out In Delta

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Youths in Delta state are currently...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu to inaugurate Lagos Red Line Rail on February 29 says Sanwo-Olu

Infrastructure 0
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed on Wednesday...

Sanwo-Olu Launches Lagos Market Trader Money, Distributes N750M to 15,000 Beneficiaries

Digital Economy 0
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has fulfilled his...

Nigeria Unveils Plan to Tackle Power Woes

Analysis 0
ABUJA, Feb 14 - Nigeria is devising a strategy...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com