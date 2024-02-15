Bandits release abducted Katsina varsity students after N10m ransom payment

February 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Two of the three students of Al-Qalam University in Katsina State who were kidnapped by bandits have been released after ransom payment.

The victims, Habiba Shatali, a 200-level of Political Science student, Mariam Musa, a 400-level Microbiology student and Yusuf Abdulazeez, a 400-level Mathematics student, were abducted around Kurfi, Dutsinma on January 14, 2024, while heading back to school from Minna, Niger State.

The trio travelled home for the Christmas and New Year break but met at the motor park in Minna where they agreed to travel together back to school.

The father of one of the abductees disclosed that the students regained their freedom on Wednesday night, February 14, after spending 30 days in the terrorists’ den.

“I’m pleased to inform you that my daughter whom had been in captivity over a month had regain her freedom alongside others, yesterday night 14, February, 2024 at about 8pm. Both are all in good health as at present. I wish to use this medium to thank all that contributed towards this battle,” the father of one of the victims told Newsmen.

It was gathered that the bandits had contacted the parents and demanded a ransom of N100 million to secure the release of each student but later reduced the ransom figure to N50 million and later down to N25 million.

A source close to the family who spoke to the publication said the sum of N10 million was paid to secure the release of Habiba and Mariam after the kidnappers had reduced the ransom placed on each student to N5 million each from the initial N100 million.

The source said that the parents of Yusuf had not been able to raise the ransom.(www.naija247news.com).

