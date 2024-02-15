Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Bandits release abducted Katsina varsity students after N10m ransom payment

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 15, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Two of the three students of Al-Qalam University in Katsina State who were kidnapped by bandits have been released after ransom payment.

The victims, Habiba Shatali, a 200-level of Political Science student, Mariam Musa, a 400-level Microbiology student and Yusuf Abdulazeez, a 400-level Mathematics student, were abducted around Kurfi, Dutsinma on January 14, 2024, while heading back to school from Minna, Niger State.

The trio travelled home for the Christmas and New Year break but met at the motor park in Minna where they agreed to travel together back to school.

The father of one of the abductees disclosed that the students regained their freedom on Wednesday night, February 14, after spending 30 days in the terrorists’ den.

“I’m pleased to inform you that my daughter whom had been in captivity over a month had regain her freedom alongside others, yesterday night 14, February, 2024 at about 8pm. Both are all in good health as at present. I wish to use this medium to thank all that contributed towards this battle,” the father of one of the victims told Newsmen.

It was gathered that the bandits had contacted the parents and demanded a ransom of N100 million to secure the release of each student but later reduced the ransom figure to N50 million and later down to N25 million.

A source close to the family who spoke to the publication said the sum of N10 million was paid to secure the release of Habiba and Mariam after the kidnappers had reduced the ransom placed on each student to N5 million each from the initial N100 million.

The source said that the parents of Yusuf had not been able to raise the ransom.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s inflation rate increases to 29.9% as food prices rise
Next article
Teenager boy drowns in Delta river
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Teenager boy drowns in Delta river

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A teenage boy identified as Peace...

Nigeria’s inflation rate increases to 29.9% as food prices rise

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)...

$9.6 Billion P&ID Scandal: Interpol Arrests James Nolan; Extradition to Nigeria Considered

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
James Nolan, a director involved in the $9.6 billion...

Nigerian Government and State Governors Explore State Police Option Amid Insecurity Concerns

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
"Nigerian Government and State Governors Consider State Police to...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Teenager boy drowns in Delta river

Nigeria Metro News 0
February 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A teenage boy identified as Peace...

Nigeria’s inflation rate increases to 29.9% as food prices rise

Food Inflation 0
February 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)...

$9.6 Billion P&ID Scandal: Interpol Arrests James Nolan; Extradition to Nigeria Considered

Investigative News and Reports 0
James Nolan, a director involved in the $9.6 billion...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com