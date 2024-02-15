Menu
Search
Subscribe
Investigative News and Reports

$9.6 Billion P&ID Scandal: Interpol Arrests James Nolan; Extradition to Nigeria Considered

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

James Nolan, a director involved in the $9.6 billion Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) scandal in Nigeria, was reportedly arrested by Interpol on January 27.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nolan, an Irish national who allegedly jumped bail in 2022, was apprehended while visiting his Italian wife.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Nigeria confirmed the information, with plans to request Nolan’s extradition from Interpol for trial in Nigeria.

Despite bail violations and court orders for his arrest, Nolan has failed to appear for trial since 2022, facing charges related to the controversial Gas Supply Processing Agreement signed in 2010. His guarantor, Mr. George Kadiri, has been directed to surrender the N100 million bail money, and Nolan is standing trial in multiple cases linked to the P&ID scandal.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian Government and State Governors Explore State Police Option Amid Insecurity Concerns
Next article
Nigeria’s inflation rate increases to 29.9% as food prices rise
Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Teenager boy drowns in Delta river

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A teenage boy identified as Peace...

Bandits release abducted Katsina varsity students after N10m ransom payment

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two of the three students of...

Nigeria’s inflation rate increases to 29.9% as food prices rise

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)...

Nigerian Government and State Governors Explore State Police Option Amid Insecurity Concerns

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
"Nigerian Government and State Governors Consider State Police to...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Teenager boy drowns in Delta river

Nigeria Metro News 0
February 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A teenage boy identified as Peace...

Bandits release abducted Katsina varsity students after N10m ransom payment

Security News 0
February 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two of the three students of...

Nigeria’s inflation rate increases to 29.9% as food prices rise

Food Inflation 0
February 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com