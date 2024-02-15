$9.6 Billion P&ID Scandal: Interpol Arrests James Nolan; Extradition to Nigeria Considered

James Nolan, a director involved in the $9.6 billion Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) scandal in Nigeria, was reportedly arrested by Interpol on January 27.

Nolan, an Irish national who allegedly jumped bail in 2022, was apprehended while visiting his Italian wife.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Nigeria confirmed the information, with plans to request Nolan’s extradition from Interpol for trial in Nigeria.

Despite bail violations and court orders for his arrest, Nolan has failed to appear for trial since 2022, facing charges related to the controversial Gas Supply Processing Agreement signed in 2010. His guarantor, Mr. George Kadiri, has been directed to surrender the N100 million bail money, and Nolan is standing trial in multiple cases linked to the P&ID scandal.”

