‘ Useless Bwala not my aide’ – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has distanced himself from Daniel Bwala, who formerly served as a spokesperson for his campaign in last year’s presidential election.

According to a statement issued by his media office on Tuesday, Atiku clarified that Bwala’s association with him was limited to serving as a spokesperson for his presidential campaign from 2022 to early 2023. Atiku emphasised that Bwala was not, and has never been, his aide beyond this specific role.

“It is important that the media and the general public take corrective note of defining Mr Daniel Bwala as an aide to His Excellency Atiku Abubakar. Bwala offered his services and support to the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation as a spokesperson – and it was a position he held during the last presidential campaign,” the statement reads in part.

Naija recalls that Bwala had expressed his willingness to work in the Tinubu administration and went on to meet with the President in Paris, France.

After the meeting, Bwala shared a message of hope from Tinubu.

Posting on X, Bwala wrote: “It was a pleasure to meet with the father of the nation, @officialABAT President Bola Tinubu, in Paris today. He continues to share his thoughts and demonstrate his passion to lead Nigeria out of the woods.”

That was his second meeting with the Nigerian leader, having met him earlier at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Following an uproar, Bwala disclosed that he informed Atiku about his decision before visiting the president.(www.naija247news.com)

