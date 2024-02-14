Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

US urges Senegalese President Sall to restore Senegal’s electoral calendar

By: News Wire

Date:

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged Senegalese President Macky Sall to restore Senegal’s electoral calendar and timeline for presidential transition, the U.S. State Department said after a call between the two leaders.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In the call, Blinken raised “serious concerns” about Senegal’s current political situation following actions to postpone the presidential election.

The abrupt postponement of the Feb. 25 vote to December has plunged Senegal into crisis and intensified a backlash against what many see as an attempt to extend Sall’s mandate and a threat to one of the remaining democracies in coup-hit West Africa.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Femi Falana Advocates Nigeria Joining BRICS, Selling Oil in Naira to Strengthen Currency
Next article
Senegal cuts internet again amid widening crackdown on dissent
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Economists Anticipate Growth Ahead: Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector in 2024

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
After facing significant challenges in 2023, Nigeria's manufacturing sector...

OPEC sticks to oil demand view, sees better economic growth

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
Sticks to 2024 oil demand growth forecast of 2.25...

Senegal cuts internet again amid widening crackdown on dissent

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
DAKAR, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Senegal cut mobile internet...

Femi Falana Advocates Nigeria Joining BRICS, Selling Oil in Naira to Strengthen Currency

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
Human rights lawyer Femi Falana has proposed a strategy...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Economists Anticipate Growth Ahead: Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector in 2024

Manufacturing 0
After facing significant challenges in 2023, Nigeria's manufacturing sector...

OPEC sticks to oil demand view, sees better economic growth

OPEC 0
Sticks to 2024 oil demand growth forecast of 2.25...

Senegal cuts internet again amid widening crackdown on dissent

Geopolitics 0
DAKAR, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Senegal cut mobile internet...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com