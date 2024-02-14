Menu
Infrastructure

Tinubu to inaugurate Lagos Red Line Rail on February 29 says Sanwo-Olu

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed on Wednesday that the highly anticipated Red Line rail project would be commissioned on Thursday, February 29, with President Bola Tinubu officiating.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made this declaration during the Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA) Stakeholders Forum themed: “Parking in Lagos, the journey so far – Assessing the social and economic impact of the industry,” held in GRA, Ikeja.

He highlighted that the Red Line rail, stretching from Agbado in Ogun State to Oyingbo in Lagos, is a pivotal component of the integrated mass transit corridors aligned with his administration’s THEMES+ Developmental Agenda.

Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized the administration’s commitment to proactively addressing traffic challenges, identifying indiscriminate parking as a significant hindrance to traffic flow. He reiterated the importance of the Lagos State Parking Policy, implemented through LASPA, to regulate parking effectively using innovative and sustainable operational systems and technologies.

In emphasizing the zero-tolerance stance on transport sector rule violations, Governor Sanwo-Olu urged stakeholders to adhere to the parking policy to curb indiscriminate parking in the state.

He underscored the collaborative efforts between the state and local governments, citing successful partnerships such as LASAA and the Land Use Charge. He emphasized the strategic collaboration with local governments, particularly under the Conference 57 umbrella and the National President of ALGON, Mr. Kolade Alabi, to regulate parking effectively across the state.

Furthermore, Governor Sanwo-Olu highlighted the recent approval of the On-Street parking scheme aimed at regulating roadside parking and expanding parking spaces, particularly in high-traffic areas. He emphasized the importance of partnerships with the private sector to deliver high-quality services in line with the state’s growing population.

Mrs. Adebisi Adelabu, LASPA General Manager, emphasized parking management as a crucial aspect of traffic management in Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration. She urged stakeholders to collaborate with LASPA to mitigate parking-induced gridlocks through the effective implementation of the Lagos State Parking Policy.

Adelabu reiterated LASPA’s commitment to excellence in implementing a sustainable parking management system aligned with global best practices, contributing to reduced congestion, improved road safety, and enhanced travel behavior in Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu Launches Lagos Market Trader Money, Distributes N750M to 15,000 Beneficiaries
