Stock market declines by 0.33% as 29 stocks shed weight

February 14, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian stock market on Tuesday declined as 29 stocks closed the day lower.

The All Share Index dropped by 0.33% to close at 101,707.70 points from the previous close of 102,042.32 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.33% to close at N55.653 trillion from the previous close of N55.836 trillion, thereby shedding N183 billion.

An aggregate of 263 million units of shares were traded in 8,614 deals, valued at N4.3 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 24 equities emerged as gainers against 29 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Honeywell Flour led other gainers with 9.92% growth to close at N4.32 from the previous close of 3.93.

JULI, Cornerstone Insurance and ABC Transport also grew their share prices by 9.90%, 9.88% and 9.76% respectively.

Percentage Losers

PZ led other price decliners as it shed 9.87% of its share price to close at N25.10 from the previous close of N27.85.

MORISON and CWG among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.84% and 9.70% respectively.

Volume Drivers

VERITAS KAPITAL traded about 49 million units of its shares in 143 deals, valued at N39 million.

UBA traded about 24 million units of its shares in 508 deals, valued at N587.5 million.

Fidelity Bank traded about 20 million units of its shares in 302 deals, valued at N217 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...