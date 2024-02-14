Sharia court remands controversial Kano TikToker, Murja Kunya over immorality

February 14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A Shari’a Court in the Kwana Hudu area of Kano metropolis has ordered the remand of controversial TikToker, Ibrahim Kunya, at the Kurmawa correctional facility.

The Kano State Hisbah Board arrested Murja at her residence in the Tishama Hotoro area at 12:46am on Tuesday morning, February 13, following a series of complaints from community members, who expressed concerns over her perceived negative influence on the youths.

Aliyu Usman, chairman, Operation ‘Kai da badala’ of the board, who doubles as the Officer-in-charge of Surveillance, said she is being charged with immoral acts.

“There is someone, who every day comes around to pick her up around 10pm and will return her by 12 midnight or 1am,” he said

It was also alleged that Murja had recently posted a video on TikTok, claiming to exert control over all prostitutes in Kano State, saying that they will all bow to her.

She is accused of constituting herself into a public nuisance, indecency, and attempt to recruit young girls into prostitution.

Consequently, the court ordered that she be remanded until it reconvenes on February 27, 2024.

Murja, however vehemently denied all charges against her during her appearance before the Shari’a Court on Tuesday.(www.naija247news.com).

