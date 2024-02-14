Sanwo-Olu Launches Lagos Market Trader Money, Distributes N750M to 15,000 Beneficiaries

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has fulfilled his promise to market traders by inaugurating the distribution of N750 million under the “Lagos Market Trader Money” initiative. The scheme, aimed at stimulating economic activities in food markets, saw 15,000 beneficiaries each receive N50,000.

Speaking at the launch held at De Blue Roof, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized that the initiative aligns with his administration’s developmental agenda to transform Lagos State’s food systems and boost economic activities in various markets.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had announced the N750 million financial intervention scheme during the commissioning of the Mid-Level Agro produce Hub in Mushin on December 17, 2023. The swift fulfillment of this promise within 60 days underscores the government’s commitment to supporting small-scale traders and fostering economic growth.

The beneficiaries, drawn from across all six geopolitical zones of Nigeria but residing in Lagos, were selected through a meticulous process involving Agricultural Field Officers, market leaders, and collaboration with Iyaloja/Babaloja General and Market Masters.

Governor Sanwo-Olu urged beneficiaries to utilize the grant judiciously to contribute to the economic development of the state and ensure affordability of basic food items for Lagosians. He emphasized that the initiative aims to empower traders, promote economic growth, and improve livelihoods.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, highlighted that the initiative forms part of the government’s commitment to developing the downstream segment of food and agricultural value chains, focusing on market access and expansion of traders’ capacity.

Chief (Mrs.) Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, the Iyaloja-General of Nigeria, expressed appreciation to Governor Sanwo-Olu for the initiative and urged beneficiaries to maximize the opportunity to enhance their businesses.

The Lagos Market Trader Money initiative, jointly implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Local Governments in collaboration with market leaders, marks the beginning of several interventions aimed at alleviating the burdens of citizens and fostering sustainable development across various sectors.

