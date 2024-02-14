Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Rescue operation ongoing to free abducted GUO passengers

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 14, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Police Command in Ondo, said rescue operation is ongoing to free passengers of the GUO Transport Company who were abducted by gunmen along the Ikare-Akoko Road of the Akure Expressway on Friday, Feb. 9.

The transport company was going from Lagos to Abuja when their bus was attacked by the gunmen.

GUO Transport confirmed the attack in a statement shared via its official Facebook page on Sunday, Feb. 11. According to the statement, the driver of the bus was shot dead and other passengers, except a three-year-old child, were kidnapped.

The statement partly said, “GUO Transport Co. wishes to use this medium to confirm that there was a bandit attack on one of our buses en route to Abuja from Lagos.

“The unfortunate incident occurred at about 3:15 p.m. on Friday, February 9, 2024. Along the Ikare-Akoko area of the Akure Expressway, the kidnappers ambushed and attacked oncoming vehicles, among which was one of the Hiace buses from Lagos with passengers onboard.”

On Monday, Feb. 12, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ibukun Odunlami, said efforts are being made to rescue the hostages.

This comes one week after passengers of GIG and ABC transport company were kidnapped in Kogi State while travelling to Abuja. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Father of slain Anambra lawyer slumps and dies
Next article
Sharia court remands controversial Kano TikToker, Murja Kunya over immorality
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Sharia court remands controversial Kano TikToker, Murja Kunya over immorality

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Shari’a Court in the Kwana...

Father of slain Anambra lawyer slumps and dies

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The father of Jude Oguejiofor, a...

Fire Guts 18 Shops at Iju IShaga, Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A fire explosion at Agbado Road,...

Bandits Kill Two Policemen, Abduct 21 members of same family

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bandits have abducted over 40 villagers...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Sharia court remands controversial Kano TikToker, Murja Kunya over immorality

Entertainment 0
February 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Shari’a Court in the Kwana...

Father of slain Anambra lawyer slumps and dies

Nigeria Metro News 0
February 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The father of Jude Oguejiofor, a...

Fire Guts 18 Shops at Iju IShaga, Lagos

Nigeria Metro News 0
February 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A fire explosion at Agbado Road,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com