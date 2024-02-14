Rescue operation ongoing to free abducted GUO passengers

February 14, 2024.

Police Command in Ondo, said rescue operation is ongoing to free passengers of the GUO Transport Company who were abducted by gunmen along the Ikare-Akoko Road of the Akure Expressway on Friday, Feb. 9.

The transport company was going from Lagos to Abuja when their bus was attacked by the gunmen.

GUO Transport confirmed the attack in a statement shared via its official Facebook page on Sunday, Feb. 11. According to the statement, the driver of the bus was shot dead and other passengers, except a three-year-old child, were kidnapped.

The statement partly said, “GUO Transport Co. wishes to use this medium to confirm that there was a bandit attack on one of our buses en route to Abuja from Lagos.

“The unfortunate incident occurred at about 3:15 p.m. on Friday, February 9, 2024. Along the Ikare-Akoko area of the Akure Expressway, the kidnappers ambushed and attacked oncoming vehicles, among which was one of the Hiace buses from Lagos with passengers onboard.”

On Monday, Feb. 12, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ibukun Odunlami, said efforts are being made to rescue the hostages.

This comes one week after passengers of GIG and ABC transport company were kidnapped in Kogi State while travelling to Abuja. (www.naija247news.com).

